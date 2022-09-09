Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the Roosevelt Park Zoo said they’ve made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize one its senior animals, the 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama.

The zoo has not euthanized the animal yet, but plan to do so before the cold weather sets in.

The zoo said Mashama is suffering from a variety of age-related issues with his front legs, including arthritis and ligament injuries.

The zoo said the damage is unfortunately irreversible, and increasing pain medication would only create other issues.

Zoo staff said the decision came after many discussions in-house, as well as with giraffe veterinarians across the country.

Mashama was born at a zoo in Chicago in 2001 and came to Minot in 2003. He was temporarily relocated during the 2011 flood.

In his 19 years in Minot, he sired nine calves with his longtime mate Kianga.

The zoo said giraffes like these typically live in captivity 20 to 25 years.

Earlier this year, the zoo had to euthanize its longtime African lioness Jasira, after the animal developed health issues and lost its appetite.

However, the zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including the births of three Amur tigers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.