Pheasant populations up nearly ten percent

Pheasant
Pheasant(Courtesy: Game and Fish Department)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for pheasant hunters: there are more birds this year than there were last year.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department conducted their annual upland game brood survey this summer and observed 49 pheasants per hundred survey miles. Compared to last year, that’s a 9 percent increase. There was also an 8 percent increase in broods and a 7 percent increase in brood size.

Pheasant season opens October 8.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

King's Guest Ranch
King's Guest Ranch
D7 Reconfiguration
Williston schools to reconfigure next year; two rural schools to close
Working like a dog
Working like a dog
Kaiden and Ethan Schmidt
Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer