Pheasant populations up nearly ten percent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for pheasant hunters: there are more birds this year than there were last year.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department conducted their annual upland game brood survey this summer and observed 49 pheasants per hundred survey miles. Compared to last year, that’s a 9 percent increase. There was also an 8 percent increase in broods and a 7 percent increase in brood size.

Pheasant season opens October 8.

