New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole.

Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey, Dr. Gerald Monette, Mark Fox and five Vietnam veterans were honored. The hall has four categories that people can be placed under for their achievements: arts and culture, athletics, leadership, and military/veterans. After being nominated and selected, keepsakes are gathered by a committee for the showcases. Videos are also made and displayed talking about the inductee’s body of work.

“These people not only created change for tribal communities, but they created change for North Dakota as a whole. So being here and displaying their work, displaying their history I think that speaks volumes of the partnership between the tribal nations and the state of North Dakota,” said Executive Director for Indian Affairs Nathan Davis.

The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor is in the North Dakota Heritage Center between the Innovation and Inspiration Galleries.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward

Latest News

Kaiden and Ethan Schmidt
Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer
It's that time of year where everything is covered in a yellow layer and everyone is sneezing.
Flu season is around the corner.
Knowles Jewelry
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
Appeal asks judge to allow state abortion ban
State asks judge to allow state abortion ban to continue while debate continues in court