New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole.

Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey, Dr. Gerald Monette, Mark Fox and five Vietnam veterans were honored. The hall has four categories that people can be placed under for their achievements: arts and culture, athletics, leadership, and military/veterans. After being nominated and selected, keepsakes are gathered by a committee for the showcases. Videos are also made and displayed talking about the inductee’s body of work.

“These people not only created change for tribal communities, but they created change for North Dakota as a whole. So being here and displaying their work, displaying their history I think that speaks volumes of the partnership between the tribal nations and the state of North Dakota,” said Executive Director for Indian Affairs Nathan Davis.

The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor is in the North Dakota Heritage Center between the Innovation and Inspiration Galleries.

