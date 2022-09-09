Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced the second of two Mandan brothers accused of terrorizing people to two years of probation.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened two people with a hammer while 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened them with a machete in May. A witness told police she believed the men intended to harm her and the others in the residence.

Kaiden initially faced felony terrorizing charges. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terrorizing charges Friday.

Judge David Reich sentenced him to one year in prison, all suspended.

Ethan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terrorizing charges on Sept. 1. He’s also serving two years of probation.

