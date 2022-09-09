Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall.

The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.

“We always want to give the option for people as they are shopping to grab something to eat. To be that place where they can come shop, eat and be entertained. So we want to be constantly looking for the addition of those restaurants,” said Mikalah Auer Kirkwood Mall marketing director.

Ja Bomb is expected to open in the mall later this fall.

