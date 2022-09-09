Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes.

Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake. Human trafficking has been identified in communities in all four corners of North Dakota. Since the inception of the Human Trafficking Task Force in 2015, the agency has served 650 victims of human trafficking, most of whom are adults. Of that population 80% are from North Dakota.

“We are seeing North Dakota residents being trafficked and I think that’s really important for people to know. This is absolutely happening in your community, people are being recruited in your community, and there’s demand. People are buying sex in your community or exploiting individuals through work,” said the director of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, Emily Schwartz. To help bring light to a problem that IS HIDDEN in the shadows, the Task Force is hosting an event to raise awareness. This is something that Piper is very passionate about. “So, I’ve been doing some educational things lately with the Task Force. We speak to EMS providers, so far I’ve done that a couple times, to try to get awareness,” said Piper.

The event on September 10 will feature art, written word and other pieces from survivors of sexual and labor trafficking. There will also be live music, food and a cash bar. Tickets are available at ndhttf.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe
North Dakota Oil wells
Federal government leases fewest federal oil and gas land since WWII
Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths
Fuel the Fight
Fuel the Fight works to ease the burden on Trinity CancerCare patients