High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs.”

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe
North Dakota Oil wells
Federal government leases fewest federal oil and gas land since WWII
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student
Wheat field
Towner County Sheriff releases new details on investigation into four deaths