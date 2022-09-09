The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A beloved fixture of the downtown Bismarck community will soon be closing its doors. Knowles Jewelry has been in operation since 1907. Earlier this month the 115 year old store announced that it would be closing its doors for good. But there is more to the story than it seems.

Brian Peterson was the owner of Knowles Jewelry for 48 years and he unexpectedly passed away on July 10th. He started at the store engraving jewelry for $1.04 an hour. He then worked his way up to taking sole ownership of the business. His daughter, Thea, has now taken over and said her dad wanted the store to end with him. She hopes the community will remember him for his listening ear, his passion for creativity and building community.

“People are coming in with their rings and their pendants that dad created. And so we have been able to see how he has touched their lives. So overall joy, right like joy that they have a piece a piece of my dad,” said Thea Mahrer, daughter of owner Brian Peterson.

Knowles Jewelry doesn’t have an exact closing date yet, but once the store is liquidated the era will come to an end. The Knowles name will be retired, but the building space will be up for sale.

