Fuel the Fight works to ease the burden on Trinity CancerCare patients

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A cancer diagnosis is life changing for anyone that receives it.

Those who face a diagnosis may have to travel long distances for care.

Healthcare workers want to make sure that patients can focus on treatment and recovery, and worry less about treatment costs.

Rae Ann Wyum has been coming to Fuel the Fight for three years to offer advice and help to people going through cancer treatment. “My father had lung cancer, years and years ago of course, my husband had lung cancer ten years ago and I kind of took care of him and worked with him to get through it, and he made it. Then last year I got diagnosed with lung cancer,” said Wyum. Funds raised will help cover fuel costs for people undergoing treatment with Trinity Health. Staff say patients come from as far as eastern Montana for care. “When you’re receiving cancer treatment you really should just be focusing on getting well, and so this is one way that we can help support those people and take something off of their plate,” said Dusty Zimmerman, Trinity Health Foundation director.

By buying gas, and perhaps dunking a local figure, residents raised more than $80,000 last year, and they hope to raise $100,000 this year as they find fun ways to support a serious cause. “It’s unreal the expense, and I can’t imagine living outside of Minot and having to come in 30-some times to get treatment, and then treatment beyond that,” said Wyum. Those we spoke with say it’s more important now after increased gas prices have placed more pressure on patients.

You can register to win free gas for a year at ARCO until 11pm Friday, and if you missed out on the event you can go donate to the Trinity Health Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.