‘Fuel the Fight’ Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s no secret that the price of gas can make a big dent in your budget.

It’s an added stress for those who are going through cancer treatment, and have to travel long distances for care.

But Friday, Sept. 9, you have the chance to help them “Fuel the Fight.”

The Trinity Health Foundation is hosting its fifth annual “Fuel the Fight” fundraiser in Minot.

The Dakota Square ARCO gas station, located at 1520 24th Avenue SW, will donate a percentage of sales on fuel and in-store purchases to those traveling for their treatment.

There are also raffle, a chance to win gas for a year, food trucks, and other fun like axe throwing and a dunk tank.

Last year’s event raised $81,000 for cancer patients.

