Flu season is around the corner.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School, fall and football season are not the only seasons starting up, the flu season is coming soon too. The flu season was low the last two years, but it is difficult to predict how each year will turn out.

The flu occurs year-round, but most cases happen during October through May. North Dakota sees its highest rates of the illness during February and March. It is recommended to receive the influenza vaccination in the fall.

“Individuals who are ill with respiratory illness should make sure that they go in and get tested. It sometimes is difficult to tell what exactly you have, influenza or COVID-19, as they share similar symptoms,” said Levi Schlosser influenza surveillance coordinator.

It is recommended that those six months and older receive a flu shot every year.

