Federal government leases fewest federal oil and gas land since WWII

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal government has leased fewer acres of federal land for oil and gas drilling since Joe Biden has been president than it did during the first year and a half of any other administration since World War II.

Nationwide, President Biden’s Interior Department has leased less than 130,000 acres for drilling. That’s down 97% compared to the same point during the Trump administration.

In North Dakota, about a tenth of mineral ownership is federal, and according to the Department of Mineral Resources, the moratorium could cost the state about $76 million in federal royalties by the time Biden’s first term is up.

“Many of this is private land with private surface, just with a small portion of federal minerals under them. And if you don’t lease the federal minerals, then you can’t drill the well, or you gotta drill around the federal minerals,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

North Dakota and other oil-producing states sued the Biden Administration about the land lease moratorium, and a federal judge ordered the leases to resume in June.

A lease auction was held then, but the administration increased the royalty rate by 50%, making tracts less attractive for potential bidders.

