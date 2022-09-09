Dickinson athlete places third at MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson youngster with hopes of playing in Major League Baseball is now one step closer to his dream.

Early Friday at Dickinson’s Mustang Baseball Complex, Isaac Emard practices hitting, throwing and fielding with his dad Andy.

The pair practice often, even coming off Isaac’s local and regional recognition for baseball.

Isaac recently placed high in a MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition in Minneapolis.

“Third place is actually really good for an eight-year-old,” said Isaac Emard, Dickinson.

The young athlete competed against players from places like Wisconsin and South Dakota.

Back home his baseball team won the championship game. The star athlete is proud of his achievements and there’s others who agree.

“I’m really happy about my dad because he cheered me on at pitch, run, hit and my brother Adyn, and my mom is real happy for it, and Ethan was super excited when I got home,” said Isaac.

As for the future, you may see Isaac one day in the big leagues.

“I dreamed about hitting my whole career is 500 homeruns,” said Isaac.

He is well on his way.

Isaac also plays hockey and football. He said the football team won their first game this week.

