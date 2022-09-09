CyberTip leads to arrest of Beulah man

Dustin Erker
Dustin Erker(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Beulah man Thursday whom they say uploaded child sexual abuse materials to the internet.

Investigators say a CyberTip led them to the DropBox and email accounts of 29-year-old Dustin Erker. They say he possessed and uploaded more than 40 sexually explicit videos of children. The affidavit of probable cause reports Erker admitted to locating and uploading the images to DropBox.

He’s charged with three counts of possession of materials prohibited.

A district court judge set his bond at $1,000 with a stipulation prohibiting Erker from using the internet.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King's Guest Ranch owner Rhonda King
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
GoFundMe raises money for family of man found dead in Towner County murder-suicide.
More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

Latest News

Fuel the Fight
Fuel the Fight works to ease the burden on Trinity CancerCare patients
Suspended Licenses
Troopers ‘often’ find people driving with suspended licenses
King's Guest Ranch
King's Guest Ranch
Pheasant
Pheasant populations up nearly ten percent