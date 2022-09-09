CyberTip leads to arrest of Beulah man

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Beulah man Thursday whom they say uploaded child sexual abuse materials to the internet.

Investigators say a CyberTip led them to the DropBox and email accounts of 29-year-old Dustin Erker. They say he possessed and uploaded more than 40 sexually explicit videos of children. The affidavit of probable cause reports Erker admitted to locating and uploading the images to DropBox.

He’s charged with three counts of possession of materials prohibited.

A district court judge set his bond at $1,000 with a stipulation prohibiting Erker from using the internet.

