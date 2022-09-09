Cara Mund, Rep. Rick Becker approved to be placed on ballot for general election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will officially be two high-profile statewide races this fall. Representative Rick Becker and Cara Mund will both appear on the ballot in November, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Becker, a plastic surgeon and businessman who represents Bismarck in the North Dakota State Legislature, is challenging incumbent Senator John Hoeven for his U.S. Senate seat. Becker narrowly lost the Republican Party’s endorsement to Hoeven at the state convention in April. Now, he’s running as an Independent.

Mund, a Harvard Law School graduate and Miss America 2018, is challenging Representative Kelly Armstrong for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s running as a pro-choice Independent.

Because neither candidate received a party’s nomination, they needed 1,000 valid signatures for their names to appear on the ballot. The Secretary of State’s office validated them last night and notified the candidates this morning.

In the U.S. Senate race, Becker will be up against Hoeven and Democratic-NPL candidate Katrina Christiansen, a professor at the University of Jamestown. In the U.S. House race, Democratic-NPL endorsed candidate Mark Haugen dropped out of the race earlier this week, so the only contenders will be Mund and Representative Kelly Armstrong.

The election is on November 8th.

