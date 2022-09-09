State asks judge to allow state abortion ban to continue while debate continues in court

Appeal asks judge to allow state abortion ban
(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorneys for the state are asking a judge to allow North Dakota’s abortion ban to go into effect while a lawsuit with the state’s lone abortion clinic proceeds.

The state’s abortion ban was set to take effect last month. But South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction after the Red River Women’s Clinic argued the ban should not take effect while the case moves through the courts.

The clinic moved to Moorhead, MN where abortion remains legal, but they said the injunction was still needed due to the ban’s impact on doctors and residents in the state.

The North Dakota attorney general’s office filed an appeal Thursday. Lawyers for the state argued that Romanick failed to factor in the probability of the clinic winning the case based on the merits when he granted the injunction.

