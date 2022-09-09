Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall.

Firefighters say they found flames on the third floor of the building spreading into the attic.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

