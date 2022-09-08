TrainND Northwest developing a hybrid semi truck

TrainND semi
TrainND semi(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - People in northwest North Dakota looking to obtain their CDL may soon be training in a semi powered by electricity.

TrainND Northwest Executive Director Kenley Nebeker says they are using federal grant money to design and build a hybrid semi truck. He adds that this will give future drivers a potential first look into vehicles of the future.

“I think this is us being able to show what a possible future of the transportation industry looks like. It’s a marriage of oil and gas and electric vehicles,” said Nebeker.

Nebeker says that there’s also potential in training mechanics with this semi.

“I see the future possibility of a diesel mechanic not only being a diesel mechanic but also an electric mechanic to be able to handle both sides of this effort as the future moves forward with these vehicles,” said Nebeker.

TrainND Northwest is partnering with Perkins Performance, a custom vehicle designer in southern Idaho. Owner Levi Perkins says they are going for a conventional semi model that won’t be too foreign for drivers. The vehicle will be powered by electricity, and will have a diesel engine and generator to extend the range of the semi.

Nebeker says he expects the semi to be ready in a year, depending on supply chain issues.

