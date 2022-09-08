One in Custody After City Hall Threat

Derek Decker
Derek Decker(KFYR-TV)
By Alan Miller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police arrested a man they say made violent threats today towards city hall. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported a text message from someone who intended to bring a gun to court during a hearing. Officers tracked down Derek Decker, who was scheduled to appear on criminal charges, while city leaders decided to shut down city hall. They pulled Decker over, and he admitted having a revolver in his vehicle.

