One in Custody After City Hall Threat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police arrested a man they say made violent threats today towards city hall. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported a text message from someone who intended to bring a gun to court during a hearing. Officers tracked down Derek Decker, who was scheduled to appear on criminal charges, while city leaders decided to shut down city hall. They pulled Decker over, and he admitted having a revolver in his vehicle.

