North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities.

During the training, handlers sent their K9 partners into unfamiliar surroundings. The dogs were tasked to avoid those in uniform and find and neutralize a threat.

“We do the training honestly to protect you, right? If these dogs are not properly trained, how do we protect the citizens of North Dakota and surrounding areas?” said Michael Miller, instructor for the National Police K9 Association, unit trainer of the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona.

Miller, and other out-of-state instructors, were invited to train North Dakota teams in real-life scenarios the teams may not have seen before.

“We were like, ‘oh yeah, we could do that too. Why haven’t we been doing that?’ and bringing it back to the state. We’d rather have the knowledge and not need it,” said Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, K9 trainer for the Bismarck Police Department.

In one scenario, the K9 had to quickly find a dangerous person hiding in a bed. For a dog who works mostly with his nose, the task can be challenging.

“The main thing people don’t realize is dogs are biological creatures just like officers and handlers,” said Sinclair.

Officers said they hope they’ll never have to use this training in the field.

“To teach these dogs to engage a human being is the ultimate obstacle. And we don’t want it to ever come to that. We would prefer people to surrender. But again, we’d rather send a dog and let a dog bite somebody than have to use lethal force and go that route,” said Miller.

Instructors and officers said all the North Dakota K9s performed well in each drill.

The three days of training will culminate in an “Iron Dog” competition at Haaland Field at 11am on Saturday. There dogs will compete in police-related tactics, obedience, and agility in front of a crowd.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.