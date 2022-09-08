Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson

Nichole Rice pleads not guilty
Nichole Rice pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Nichole Rice, the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, has pleaded not guilty.

Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment.

Rice’s plea follows a lengthy testimony in a preliminary hearing from a Minot Police detective.

Your News Leader will have more later today.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Minot Alderwoman Carrie Evans pointed out that Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks have all done...
Minot City Council moves to repeal pit bull ban

Latest News

Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in...
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
Police lights
Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase
10PM Sportscast 9/7/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/07/2022
2021 crime report
Annual ND crime report reveals ‘startling’ figures