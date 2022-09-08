Nichole Rice pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of Anita Knutson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Nichole Rice, the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, has pleaded not guilty.
Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment.
Rice’s plea follows a lengthy testimony in a preliminary hearing from a Minot Police detective.
