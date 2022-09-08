Minot Public Works repairing water main

The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s...
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it.

The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The repairs were taking longer than expected because the water main runs under the storm sewer line in the area and near a gas line.

Crews worked Thursday to reroute the water and abandon the broken section of pipe.

The city said water service has been restored to some of the neighborhood.

