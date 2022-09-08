Lamoureux Twins - Hockey hall of fame

Lamoureux Twins
Lamoureux Twins(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will become members of the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Grand Forks natives played at the University of North Dakota in addition to finding success on Team-USA in the Olympics. They helped the United States win its first gold medal in women’s ice hockey since 1998. In the 2018 games, Lamoureux-Morando tied the game before Lamoureux-Davidson put USA ahead with her shootout goal.

The twins were also part of the silver medal Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be November 30, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

