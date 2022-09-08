King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others.

Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere. It’s almost like a different planet. I feel like I’m on Mars or something,” said Stacey Baratto, Minnesota.

Rhonda and Jeff King are the proud owners of King’s Guest Ranch. Visitors can stay in one of two parked campers that are more like hotel rooms. “Really, all they bring is their clothes and their food that they want to prepare. Everything else is here for them,” said Rhonda King, King’s Guest Ranch owner.

But what sets this Airbnb apart is what you see out your window and the trails you can explore. “Every week, people say you don’t know how blessed you are to live here and I’m like, oh trust me, I do,” said Rhonda. She says after retiring, the couple had the idea to start an Airbnb on their ranch. She says they’ve welcomed many guests, some with their horses, from all over. “New Jersey, Kentucky,” said Rhonda.

Their home has even gained national attention. “I always ask the same question: What brings you to North Dakota? when I check them in, and they say you, and I say you mean Medora...and they say no, this place,” said Rhonda. Travel and Leisure Magazine named King’s Guest Ranch as the most unique Airbnb in North Dakota. “The hair on my arms stood up and I went to the house, and I started to cry,” said Rhonda.

With fall fast approaching, you still have time to book your stay.

To book at King’s Guest Ranch visit Airbnb or find them on Facebook. Rhonda says their season typically starts in April and ends in November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.