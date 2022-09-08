First responders encourage people to donate blood for trauma victims, others in community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Bismarck a competition is brewing between law enforcement and firefighters. They’re working to recruit the most blood donors for the 16th Annual Bismarck Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Amid shortages of blood across the nation, first responders say they’re battling it out because they often come into contact with people who experience traumas like gunshots or water accidents and need blood.

Some also donate for more personal reasons. Officer Caity Horne began donating when a sweet 10-year-old in her life was ill.

“She had to have multiple blood transfusions. And because of those blood transfusions, we were able to have six more months with her. And it was the best time ever with her,” said Officer Caity Horne, Bismarck Police Department.

She kept donating to see her father through a heart transplant and help others in the community.

And she’s not the only one who donates regularly, or in surprising amounts.

“I thought I was going to do five, ten times and that was going to be it. It was just a thing on a whim. But this is kind of my way of giving back,” said Scott Aichele, Bismarck resident.

Scott donates platelets. He’s donated 217 times which totals to just over 28 gallons.

Officer Horne says there’s an ongoing emergency shortage of blood, specifically type O blood.

The drive runs until 6pm Thursday at the Kirkwood Mall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.