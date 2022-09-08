Crosby Municipal Airport to receive $5 Million grant for runway reconstruction

Crosby Municipal Airport
Crosby Municipal Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - More than five million dollars in federal grants have been awarded to the Crosby Municipal Airport towards reconstruction of their runway.

The facility has sprayers and medical aircraft arrive on a weekly basis. Airport authority chairman Mike Melby says the runway has become soft from its use, making it dangerous for pilots.

“The pavement condition index - they do that every couple of years - it’s down below 50-percent now. The last time there was any major thing done to it was 1985 or 87, back in there,” said Melby.

Construction is expected to start next spring, and should take two to three months.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Ryan Storbeck
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Minot Alderwoman Carrie Evans pointed out that Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks have all done...
Minot City Council moves to repeal pit bull ban

Latest News

Carter Bader
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
BSC announces new teams
BSC’s new cross country lacing up for its first meet
TrainND semi
TrainND Northwest developing a hybrid semi truck