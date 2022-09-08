Crosby Municipal Airport to receive $5 Million grant for runway reconstruction

CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - More than five million dollars in federal grants have been awarded to the Crosby Municipal Airport towards reconstruction of their runway.

The facility has sprayers and medical aircraft arrive on a weekly basis. Airport authority chairman Mike Melby says the runway has become soft from its use, making it dangerous for pilots.

“The pavement condition index - they do that every couple of years - it’s down below 50-percent now. The last time there was any major thing done to it was 1985 or 87, back in there,” said Melby.

Construction is expected to start next spring, and should take two to three months.

