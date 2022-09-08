Class 9B & 11B Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time this football season, both the 9B and 11B football polls have a unanimous number one ranked team. In Class-9B it’s LaMoure-L-M and in Class-11B it’s Kindred.

Other than those two top-ranked teams, only two schools are in the same position as they were last week in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting.

Class-9B

1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 3-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Cavalier — 3-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. New Salem-Almont — 3-0 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. May-Port-C-G — 3-0 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Prairie — 3-0 Record — 7 pts — Last week: NR

Other: South Border (3-0), Divide County (3-0), Nelson County (3-0), Tioga (3-0

Class-11B

1. Kindred (15) — 3-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Velva-Garrison D-A — 3-0 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Dickinson Trinity — 3-0 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Bottineau — 3-0 Record — 27 pts — Last week: NR

5. Shiloh Christian — 3-0 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 5th

Others: Thompson (3-0), Langdon Area EM (2-1), Oakes (3-0)

