Carson Wentz named Commanders captain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz has not played a game for his new NFL team, but he’s already a leader on the Washington team.

The Commanders named the former Century and NDSU standout as one of their eight captains.

“I think we now have a guy that we can establish and rally around and build off of which is what we tried to do in the off-season as far as making sure we had a stout offensive line to protect him and the playmakers as again I will always refer to that because that’s what I think you have to do and now in our circumstances and situation. I think we have a guy that we can establish and build around,” said Ron Rivera, Washington head coach.

Carson and the Commanders open the season on Sunday at home against Jacksonville.

(Quote courtesy: commanders.com)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.