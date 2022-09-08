Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot.

The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the ramp to come and go from their home. The house itself originally was rebuilt by Habitat for Humanity in 2015.

“Keeping it maintained is very important. I do try my best to keep up with broken spindles and stuff the best I can, but there’s only so much I can do. So I’m very grateful we have the help that can come out and work on it with me,” said Timothy Barnes, homeowner.

Habitat has built 13 homes in the city for those in need, and worked on many more projects, but have been running into trouble in the last few years.

“What we try to do is build affordable homes. With supply chain issues and cost of materials that’s getting harder and harder for us, but you know I think it’s just a big, life changing event for many families,” said Roxy Volk, executive director.

Funding for the work, and volunteers, were provided by Wells Fargo.

“Pretty excited. With everything that’s going on with my family right now it’s kind of a one man deal right now. so the extra help is really amazing to have,” said Barnes.

Minot’s local Habitat branch received $15,000 that they’ll use for this work and to rehab a home next spring through the grant. Though they always welcome more help.

Wells Fargo is providing $7.75 million in grants to Habitat for Humanity branches in 200 communities nationwide as part of the program.

