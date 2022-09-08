BSC’s new cross country lacing up for its first meet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of school also means the start of fall sports. This year BSC announced the addition of cross country and track teams to their athletic department. Friday is the first meet of the season for the cross-country team.

It’s the start of something new at BSC. Two runners are lacing up for the new cross-country program at the school.

“We haven’t had a cross country meet in about 33 years. So, Friday is the beginning of another long stretch of us having cross and track, which is pretty exciting. Definitely with the cross group, I think these guys have a lot of potential and a lot of growth that is going to happen throughout the year,” said Head Coach Jamison Dietrich.

Some hurdles the program has gone through is the short recruiting season it had this spring and getting equipment. Currently there are only two athletes for the men’s team and no women. But there are 26 athletes on the men’s track team and 10 for the women.

“I like running because it keeps me in shape. So, I feel I like I have gotten a lot of work done with running this season, it’s been good,” said student-athlete Chase Goecke.

BSC had cross country and track programs before, but they were cut in the 80s. This revival gives athletes a chance to compete and those who started their careers late in high school more time to develop their skills.

“Then I heard that Dietrich was becoming the head coach here and I guess I kind of wanted to run for some place local,” said student-athlete Raine Skjod.

Dietrich hopes to recruit local athletes for the program. He says one of the biggest advantages about restarting the sport is the athletes get to create a new culture for the team.

“That is kind of what I want to do again. We can be really successful with having some local kids and of course, reaching out further,” said Dietrich.

The Mystics first meet is Friday at the MSU Moorhead Twilight in Moorhead.

The program offers partial or full scholarships to athletes.

