Another round of CRT: NDDPI holds rules hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Critical race theory: one of those hot button issues everyone seems to have an opinion about. That was apparent at a public hearing held by the Department of Public Instruction Thursday.

Thursday’s hearing was an administrative rules hearing about implementing Critical Race Theory. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing wasn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it was about how the Department of Public Instruction would implement the state’s new law.

In a packed room at the Capitol, people gave their opinions about how race should be taught.

“We realize that slavery was a very terrible thing. It infected the entire country. Now, was that a Critical Race Theory statement? Yes. Because, it leaves out the fact that there were many, many positive things that happened in our country during the time that we had slavery,” said Tom Tracy.

“I’m sorry, there are no two sides to slavery. You cannot say there’s the good side to slavery and the bad side,” said Laurel Jones.

The hearing Thursday was about how the DPI plans to implement the law, something people raised concerns about.

“It concerns me that you don’t think you have the authority to hold them accountable if they are teaching something in their classrooms that could be considered CRT,” said Jan Wangler.

“By implementing this rule with no recourse or action, means you are only virtue signaling,” said Jodi Plecity.

Still, there were those who felt it shouldn’t have been signed into law in the first place.

“I have never been taught from our history books in the North Dakota curriculum the true history of what happened to our people. And, like I said, it’s always been like, a rainbow-and-sunshine, ‘oh, it’s Thanksgiving, we gave thanks.’ That’s not what happened, the Natives were slaughtered,” said Amari Larocque.

Representative Jim Kasper said the CRT bill passed last session didn’t go far enough, and announced his plans to present a bill next session to pick up where this one left off.

“We’re going to put, what I call ‘claw back.’ The school districts in the state of North Dakota that fail to follow the law, there’s going to be an opportunity for claw back of their state dollars that we appropriate to that school district until they follow the law,” said Representative Kasper.

The next Legislative Session begins in January.

Now, the Department of Public Instruction will take public comment into account before they are presented to the Legislature. The Legislature needs to sign off on them before they will go into effect.

