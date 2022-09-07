United Tribes Technical College holds 2022 Tribal Leaders Summit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the United Tribes Technical College International Powwow begins later this week, UTTC has its annual Tribal Leaders Summit to help spread awareness about tribal issues.

The summit started with the Iron Bull Drum Group performing a traditional song before speakers spoke about economic development, language revitalization, and food sovereignty.

“I think it gives them the insight of different tribal issues that are happening in today’s world, and to try to find ways to solve some of these problems,” said Butch Thunder Hawk, retired UTTC educator and artist.

The summit is a place where educators, students, and leaders can make meaningful work connections.

“And they’ll meet lots of important people that they’ll also meet role models for themselves in the future,” said Charlene Weis, a UTTC librarian.

“Well, I’m hoping to take away more professional connections as I’m ending, getting towards the end of my program and wanting to develop connections within the Bismarck area,” said Shotay Waters, an elementary education major at UTTC.

The powwow also features a vendor show where artists like Butch Thunder Hawk sell Native American art that represents historical periods and issues tribes have faced.

“To get an idea of some of the issues that are going on in Indian country, and also to come and see the creativity of the different artists from various states,” said Thunder Hawk.

Many of the speakers at the summit are UTTC graduates, giving students an opportunity to see what a degree from the college can lead to.

“To get education and then you can get into these career fields, and understand and be able to talk with leaders from around the country, around the world, and that’s a good way to make changes,” said Robert Fox, a cultural wellness specialist at UTTC.

The summit leaders encourage everyone to attend the event and learn about Native American triumphs and issues, witnessing a celebration of indigenous culture.

“Tribal colleges are open colleges, and people don’t realize that maybe 10 to 12 percent are non-natives that go to college,” said Fox.

The powwow and summit provide residents with a chance to get more involved with indigenous culture.

The summit will go through Thursday before the weekend festivities start for the powwow.

