Teacher positions filled at Sidney Public Schools, but subs a concern

Teaching math at Sidney High
Teaching math at Sidney High(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted many school districts. For one school district in Montana, that is the least of their concerns.

The Sidney Public School District has been fortunate, as Superintendent Brent Sukut says they were able to fill their vacant teacher positions prior to the beginning of the school year. Right now, the concern is finding subs and custodians to assist the staff.

“Subbing is a huge issue. I think we only have five subs for the whole district. The other aspect is we are always looking for custodians. That was something we started to see an issue on last year,” said Sukut.

Sidney moved to a four-day school week in 2020, which has enticed teachers according to Sukut.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill

Latest News

Making hay in Flasher
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
JUUL settlement
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
81-year-old Washburn man in hospital following head-on collision
81-year-old Washburn man in hospital after head-on collision
tribal leaders summitt
United Tribes Technical College holds 2022 Tribal Leaders Summit