Teacher positions filled at Sidney Public Schools, but subs a concern

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted many school districts. For one school district in Montana, that is the least of their concerns.

The Sidney Public School District has been fortunate, as Superintendent Brent Sukut says they were able to fill their vacant teacher positions prior to the beginning of the school year. Right now, the concern is finding subs and custodians to assist the staff.

“Subbing is a huge issue. I think we only have five subs for the whole district. The other aspect is we are always looking for custodians. That was something we started to see an issue on last year,” said Sukut.

Sidney moved to a four-day school week in 2020, which has enticed teachers according to Sukut.

