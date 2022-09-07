Stanley Cup coming to Mandan

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stanley Cup is the championship trophy for the National Hockey League.

Casey Bond is from Mandan. He is the strength and conditioning coach for the Colorado Avalanche.

Bond and the Mandan Hockey Club have come together to bring the iconic trophy to Mandan on Monday, September 12th.

The Stanley Cup will be at the Starion Sports Complex. The public is invited from 4–7:30 p.m. From 2–4 p.m. it will be reserved for club members, sponsors and alumni.

