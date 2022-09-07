Sports Spotlight: New Salem’s AJ Heins

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the years, small towns in North Dakota have produced some of the best college linemen in the state. AJ Heins looks to add his name to the list of nine-man players to make it to the D-1 level, plus the Holsteins senior is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Born and raised in New Salem, AJ Heins grew up around the wrestling mat and the football field. It was a family affair.

“Wrestling, I started in preschool. Right at a real young age. My brother was a state champ, he started when he was young. Everyone has wrestled. My dad was a good wrestler in Minnesota. Football has just been a part of my family. My dad’s side, they all played football and it was a big deal to them,” said AJ Heins, New Salem senior.

When it comes to football, he played peewees in Mandan before joining the junior high program in his hometown.

“AJ has been around football for a long time. Rolling him over into his freshman year here where he jumped himself into a starting spot,” said Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont football coach.

AJ earned a starting spot from the time he joined the varsity team, but having a Heins in the Holsteins lineup has been going on for years.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be around that family and coach those guys. Really good people and they’ve all been some pretty dang good football players,” said Kleinjan.

“You always talk about the brothers beating up on the little brothers, and I mean they’ve made me tougher. Made me work to extents to be better than them. You always want to be better than them as a younger brother, but they’ve pushed me to extents I never thought I’d be,” said Heins.

Those extents have made him ready for the collegiate level, and there’s no shortage of teams in the region that AJ can choose from.

“It’s just been a fun ride getting to learn all the atmospheres of different programs. What might not work for some places works really well in other places, and how their coaches develop kids. It’s always been a goal of mine to be one of the D-1 guys. There’s something special from a small town nine-man team. That’s not really heard of,” said Heins.

The Holsteins are undefeated through three weeks this season and travel to South Border this Friday.

