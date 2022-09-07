September is suicide prevention month, how you can help spot the signs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is Suicide Prevention Month. Although it is much more widely talked about today, suicide is still the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24, and specifically, ages 10–14 is the fastest growing group.

According to Sanford Integrative Health Therapist Chelsea Christianson, women are more likely to attempt suicide more frequently and men are more likely to die by suicide. Suicide among Indigenous Native American and Alaskan Native People populations are three times more likely than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States.

If you think a family member or friend might be in crisis, simply asking could save their life.

“To be honest, one of the best questions that we can probably ask is just to go straight to the topic, and really ask ‘Are you having thoughts of killing yourself? Have you been thinking about how you might kill yourself?’ And just be very direct,” said Christensen.

Knowing the signs of suicide, like giving away possessions, talking about wanting to die or feeling hopeless or empty, or even extreme happiness after any of these symptoms can point to having decided on a suicide attempt and make an individual feel like they have lifted a burden. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988. You can call or text that number 24 hours a day.

