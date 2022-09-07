Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship

Tom Hesford
Tom Hesford(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education.

Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to 1991 at Bismarck High School. Despite his challenging upbringing, he was resilient and instilled his passion into helping others succeed.

“It tells the story of his life, and so it’s going to help us do that and kind of embody that perseverance that he had to work through just all the different challenges in his life. So it’s really been something that’s nice to see,” said Stacy Lang, development director for BPS Foundation.

The Tom Hesford Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually for $1,000, and BHS graduating seniors looking to go on to higher education at a two or four-year university or trade school can qualify. All scholarships for the BPS foundation opened on September 1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

Latest News

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson
Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbings
Duck numbers up in North Dakota
ND ducks making a comeback
Igloos at the Paddle Trap restaurant
Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley presenting the latest North Dakota crime statistics
Annual ND crime report reveals ‘startling’ figures