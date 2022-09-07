Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education.

Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to 1991 at Bismarck High School. Despite his challenging upbringing, he was resilient and instilled his passion into helping others succeed.

“It tells the story of his life, and so it’s going to help us do that and kind of embody that perseverance that he had to work through just all the different challenges in his life. So it’s really been something that’s nice to see,” said Stacy Lang, development director for BPS Foundation.

The Tom Hesford Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually for $1,000, and BHS graduating seniors looking to go on to higher education at a two or four-year university or trade school can qualify. All scholarships for the BPS foundation opened on September 1.

