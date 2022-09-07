Program helps slash school bus emissions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota receives funding every year to reduce emissions when it comes to heavy-duty vehicles like school buses. One school district is already paving the way for the state to roll out fuel-efficient buses.

Soon, school mornings might sound a little quieter. Diesel school buses in North Dakota could be replaced with vehicles that emit fewer pollutants. The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act allocates money to states to replace those vehicles.

”As emission standards are tightening, vehicles are emitting less. So, the point of this program is to reduce emissions by getting some older vehicles off the roads that are still running,” said Keith Hinnenkamp, an environmental scientist at the ND Department of Environmental Quality.

West Fargo School District launched its first electric bus in 2019 and they don’t plan on stopping there. Future plans for the district include propane-powered vehicles.

”We are comparing this electric bus with two diesel buses that are the same age,” said Brad Redmond, transportation director of West Fargo Public Schools.

The cost of the electric bus was $315,000, which is more than double the price of a new diesel bus at $97,000. However, it costs $100 per month to charge the electric one, while diesel fuel runs $800 to $1,500 depending on the price per gallon of diesel.

”The initial purchase price is very high. It is about three times what a normal diesel school bus is going to cost. But the operational costs are significantly less at this point,” said Redmond.

The program allows schools and towns with aging vehicles to apply annually. Then, newer diesel or propane ones are purchased with up to 25 percent of the cost covered.

”Trucks, buses, they pollute. So anything we can do to reduce pollution is a good thing,” said Hinnenkamp.

Setbacks for the electric bus come when the weather changes. In the winter, it takes more electric power to heat the bus.

”When we really get into that 20 below range, the heaters just can’t keep up in the interior of the bus. It doesn’t warm up as well as the diesel buses,” said Redmond.

West Fargo has used the program to purchase new diesel buses and are buying their first propane-powered bus this year.

The program has only bought new diesel vehicles since its start in 2008, but there has been interest in purchasing propane-powered transportation in the future. So far, 111 vehicles have been replaced.

