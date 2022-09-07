Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap is known for its large outdoor patio and scenic views of the Missouri river during the summer. Now, through a grant by Main Street Tourism, guests of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the views year-round.

Soon this sun-filled patio will eventually give way to the colder seasons of fall and winter, but the space will transform into a winter oasis. Last winter, the restaurant tested out igloos for outdoor dining. They said the popularity... snowballed.

“Last winter, we did a little bit of a test where we put some igloos on our patio to see if people really enjoyed dining in them and if that brought people over in the wintertime. We are looking for a lot of options for everyone to enjoy the river year-round, not just in the summer months,” said Paddle Trap Co-Owner Michelle Kauffman.

Due to the popularity of the igloos, they are adding six more for reservations, and will also have outdoor fire pits with parkas available for guests wishing to brave the cold. Kauffman says she estimates they’ll have their winter-time venue set up from November through March, but she said they will begin taking reservations for the igloos immediately.

