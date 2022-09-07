Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining

Igloos at the Paddle Trap restaurant
Igloos at the Paddle Trap restaurant(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap is known for its large outdoor patio and scenic views of the Missouri river during the summer. Now, through a grant by Main Street Tourism, guests of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the views year-round.

Soon this sun-filled patio will eventually give way to the colder seasons of fall and winter, but the space will transform into a winter oasis. Last winter, the restaurant tested out igloos for outdoor dining. They said the popularity... snowballed.

“Last winter, we did a little bit of a test where we put some igloos on our patio to see if people really enjoyed dining in them and if that brought people over in the wintertime. We are looking for a lot of options for everyone to enjoy the river year-round, not just in the summer months,” said Paddle Trap Co-Owner Michelle Kauffman.

Due to the popularity of the igloos, they are adding six more for reservations, and will also have outdoor fire pits with parkas available for guests wishing to brave the cold. Kauffman says she estimates they’ll have their winter-time venue set up from November through March, but she said they will begin taking reservations for the igloos immediately.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

Latest News

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson
Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbings
Duck numbers up in North Dakota
ND ducks making a comeback
Tom Hesford
Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley presenting the latest North Dakota crime statistics
Annual ND crime report reveals ‘startling’ figures