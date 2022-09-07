North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington.

“I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”

She tells me another issue has been weighing on her ahead of November.

“Reproductive rights - having bodily autonomy.”

With this summer’s fall of Roe - the fate of abortion rights heads back to the state. Representative Kelly Armstrong tells me that’s where it belongs.

‘North Dakota is a pro-life state,” said Armstrong.

In recent weeks, Armstrong has voted against codifying Roe, and against a bill that protects a woman’s right to access contraceptives.

“My mom was a catholic kindergarten teacher - I’ve been pro-life long before I entered politics, and I’ll be pro-life long after I leave politics”

Armstrong’s stance is one of the reasons former Miss America Cara Mund decided to throw her hat in the ring.

“I was very strategic in this decision, and I knew by running as an independent, the odds would be against me,” said Mund.

Mund, who is pro-choice, made the ballot through a signature gathering campaign.

“I think women across the state, across the nation feel like we are just not being heard. We do not have a choice.”

If elected, Mund would be the first woman in North Dakota history to hold the seat.

“I just feel like in general, we just may not need more diversity now more than ever in Congress,” said Sturm. “We just need other, additional voices”

