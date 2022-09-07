ND ducks making a comeback

Duck numbers up in North Dakota
Duck numbers up in North Dakota
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota Game and Fish have hopeful news for this year’s duck numbers.

They expect the fall flight of ducks this year to be 26% higher than last year’s based on mid-July surveys. In May, they showed 3.4 million ducks in the state.

From the drought last year to the rains we’ve had this year, staff said the wetland index jumped more than 600%.

That means more habitat and the largest single-year percentage increase on record.

