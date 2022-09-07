Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

JUUL settlement
JUUL settlement(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices.

The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards underaged people with free samples and various flavors. The company will pay more than $438 million to 34 states and territories over the next six to ten years.

“Juul’s irresponsible marketing campaigns pushed young Montanans toward vaping and nicotine addiction. My office will continue to hold companies accountable that deceive or mislead consumers,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

“We are very pleased to be part of this important and historic consumer protection action aimed at protecting young consumers targeted by misleading e-cigarette advertising and marketing,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from some marketing practices, such as using cartoons, advertising on billboards, or depicting people under the age of 35.

