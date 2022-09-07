Minot High hires Mark Kennedy to lead boys track & field program

Mark Kennedy hired as new head coach
Mark Kennedy hired as new head coach(Photo: Mark Kennedy)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Mark Kennedy will take over the Minot High boys track and field team, the Minot Public Schools Athletic Department announced Tuesday.

Kennedy spent the 2021 season as an assistant coach on the track and field team. He is the running backs coach on the Minot High football team this season.

“I’m really big on relationships and getting to learn the kids. (I want to) get to know their likes and dislikes, and their ‘Why.’ Why are they doing this? Why are they coming out for track? If we can promote track, maybe that’s their ‘Why.’ Us coaches,” said Kennedy.

From 2016-2021, Kennedy worked as the head football coach at Surrey.

“We have to be ready to give our all and ask the kids to give their all. If we’re all giving our all, we’ve got a chance,” said Kennedy.

The track and field season takes place in the spring

