Minot City Council moves to repeal pit bull ban

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council moved Tuesday to repeal its ban on the Pit Bull dog breed.

The Magic City has ordinances in place defining and protecting against dangerous dog behavior in addition to the pit bull ban. Alderwoman Carrie Evans brought up statistics that she found in Minot Police reports over the last three years to argue that the other rules are enough.

She said there were no pit bull bites on humans in Minot in the last three years, but brings up that Labrador Retrievers bit people five times in that period.

“Attached to [Monday night’s] agenda is a 27 page memo I prepared and I urge people to take a look. In summary, the breed of dogs in the 2019-2021 citations are varied,” said Evans.

Evans added that Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks have all done away with their own breed specific rules to rely on more general rules. Opponents of the change thought it adds extra protection to Minot citizens.

“I have some reluctance in the repeal personally, but I’m not going to fight it to the end. I think there should be some kind of regulation on these animals just to make sure that they are regulated in some fashion,” said Chief John Klug.

Klug did say they were reviewing some of their registration and licensing requirements in the near future. They were considering some new microchip policies.

The ordinance will be brought up for a second reading later this month.

