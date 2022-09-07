Matt Cullen joins the Fargo Force

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force are excited to announce 3x Stanley Cup Champion Matt Cullen is joining the organization. Cullen is coming on as a minority owner and will play a major role in both player and coach development.

With his NHL experience, Cullen brings a new and exciting perspective on off-ice training, nutrition and skill development.

“Matt knows firsthand what it takes to be successful at the highest level,” commented Force President Jon Kram. “He brings in valuable knowledge and experience to our organization. The phrase ‘success breeds success’ is what comes to mind when thinking about Matt’s role here. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Fargo Force.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of Burnt Creek Archery in the Arrowhead Plaza with Justin Hoag
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
Explosion, fire at oil well site in Mountrail County
Three injured in well site explosion, fire near Ross
Jacob Thomas
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
Hay bale spill in Mandan Tuesday
I-94 hay bale spill
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

Latest News

‘Extremely critical’ fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
School bus under the hood
Program helps slash school bus emissions
National Suicide Prevention Month
September is suicide prevention month, how you can help spot the signs
Bismarck State College SkyWatch camera as of Wednesday afternoon
Air quality expected to improve later this week
Seeds of Hope thrift store sign
Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’