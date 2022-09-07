Local, national performers team up to bring comic operetta ‘Die Fledermaus’ to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – These days, we could all use a good laugh.

The Western Plains Opera is partnering with some renowned performers and local arts groups to put on “Die Fledermaus.”

David Cangelosi has an impressive resume in the opera world, but he wouldn’t pass up the chance to perform in “Die Fledermaus” in Minot.

”It’s so fun. You simply cannot understand how much fun we have on stage. Even though it’s a lot of work, but the whole production is upbeat, it’s fun, and it’s funny,” said Cangelosi.

This comic operetta first premiered in 1874 in Vienna, and the story has found its way around the globe.

”It just allows us all to relax and laugh, just laugh. There’s no serious topic to be found in this,” said DeVera Bowles, co-managing director.

Kathryn Krasovek, who plays Prince Orlofsky, said parts of the show will likely sound familiar to an opera audience.

”It’s just a timeless operetta. The music, probably everyone recognizes a tune or two from this opera. The story is funny. It’s an interesting night. There’s some beautiful music, some beautiful singing,” said Orlofsky.

Cangelosi plays “Eisenstein” and says there’s just something about his character.

”He does everything kind of wrong, and yet somehow he’s sort of an antihero. He’s lovable even though he’s got a lot of flaws,” said Cangelosi.

These two are teaming up with up-and-coming local performers like Nathan Bowles and Megan Klebe, but also sharing the stage with the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Ballet and the Minot Chamber Chorale.

”For the community, it is a showcase of world-class talent that comes to us,” said Bowles.

Bringing some comic relief to Magic City.

The opera runs this Friday and Saturday, the 9th and 10th, at 7 p.m., at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

The operetta is sung in an English translation.

You can find more information on tickets on the Western Plains Opera website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.