Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure. Well, Seeds of Hope has too many treasures in its current location and not enough shelf space. The thrift shop is looking to plant new seeds and renovate its current space.

After COVID, Seeds of Hope has been receiving more donations than it can sell. The non-profit thrift store is partnered with The Abused Adult Resource Center to help community members that are in need.

“We just tried to help everybody with their basic needs that they might not have access to because of lack of funding or, not being able to work or, you know, trying to recover from crisis and trauma,” said Michelle Erickson, executive director of AARC.

Seeds of Hope is hoping to raise a million dollars within the next year and a half to start the renovations.

“Yeah, our donors are fantastic. They’re our lifeblood, really,” said Corey Bloom, dock lead.

The renovations will enhance the space by building a larger dock to store more items, provide new bathrooms, a water fountain, and during phase two, an elevator.

“I just think it’ll better serve our community the ability to take in more donations throughout the day,” said Lisa Ternes, store manager.

The extra donations that are able to be stocked and sold will go into funding job training, food, rent, baby items, and any other products needed by the AARC.

“All of the money that’s made here at Seeds of Hope goes back into funding those programs,” said Erickson.

Over the past year, the AARC has been utilizing every penny they get from Seeds of Hope.

“Had doubled in sexual assaults this year and tripled in domestic violence compared to the last two previous years. So, we’re helping even more people, which is looking like we’ll probably be closer to 1,500 people that we’ve helped this year,” said Erickson.

So far, they’ve raised a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Once enough money is raised for the extra space, they will also be able to extend their donation hours.

