Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine

GACKLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a Gackle man was struck and killed by a combine in a field Tuesday evening.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s officials report alcohol was involved in the incident.

The 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a combine about five miles northeast of Gackle at around 5:40 PM. Authorities report Johannes Steenberg was standing next to a grain cart when the combine, driven by 41 year-old Ryan Storbeck of Gackle, came around the cart and struck him.

Storbeck is currently being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on suspicion of negligent homicide and driving under the influence. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is still underway. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Gackle Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.