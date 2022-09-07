First District Health Unit breaks down monkeypox for Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders heard an update Tuesday on Monkeypox in the state.

Monkeypox is a disease related to chickenpox that can spread through physical contact with an infected person’s rash or something that has contacted an infected person’s rash. They said there are five cases in the state as of Sept. 6, but they can’t say where.

They reassured people that contact tracing was being handled at the state level to notify anyone that might have had contact with an infected person. There are tests available, but a person has to meet certain criteria to get one. They also tried to address some misconceptions.

”It’s so very important to remember that this can be transmitted to anyone. This is not a disease that is isolated to a specific group within our communities. Anybody can catch this,” said Roxanne Vendsel, director of nursing.

They mentioned that getting the vaccine within four days of exposure can prevent the onset of infection.

