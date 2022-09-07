‘Extremely critical’ fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

(Pixabay / Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps | Pixabay / Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across 22,600 square miles in northern Montana including the cities of Great Falls and Havre.

Near-record temperatures, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and tinder-dry fuels mean fires could spread rapidly.

Portions of western Montana, Oregon, northern California, Idaho and Washington state also had critical wildfire danger. The risk will shift to the south and east Thursday. Fire warnings were issued for areas of South Dakota, Nebraska and Idaho.

A fast-moving cold-front was expected to drive down temperatures to well below average by Friday.

